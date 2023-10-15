One person dead after fire at personal care facility, DeKalb County Fire says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a fire at a personal care facility in Stone Mountain, Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
DeKalb County Fire and Rescue responded to 5175 Hidden Hills Trace in Stone Mountain just before 11 p.m. Saturday night to a two-story residential structure that was 100 % engulfed in flames, Daniels said.
Once the officials made it inside of the facility, they located a man on the second floor of the structure who’d died.
The fire has been extinguished, however, the cause of the fire is unknown.
Daniels said DeKalb Fire Rescue Inspectors are on scene, as well as Fire Investigators to determine the exact cause of the fire.
There are no other reported injuries.
