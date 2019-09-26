DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Opening statements are set for Thursday in the murder trial of former DeKalb County police officer Robert “Chip” Olsen.
But first, a 12-person jury will be seated from a pool of 42 prospective jurors who were qualified Wednesday after three days of questioning.
Olsen, 57, has been charged with two counts of felony murder and, if found guilty, faces a life sentence.
The former officer had responded to a 911 call outside a Chamblee apartment complex where Anthony Hill had disrobed in the middle of the day. Hill, a veteran of the Afghanistan War, had stopped taking his medication for mental illness.
Upon spotting Olsen, the 27-year-old Hill began running in his direction, telling a witness the police were his friends. Olsen got out of his car, pulled out his handgun and twice yelled at Hill to stop. When Hill kept advancing, Olsen began firing.
Olsen said he shot Hill because he felt threatened, but the shooting caused community outrage and frustration that the case has taken so long to go to trial.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
