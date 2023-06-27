Officials send warning after firefighters rescue dog left in hot car in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Firefighters are warning pet owners to never leave an animal alone inside a hot car after they had to rescue a dog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Decatur Fire Rescue shared a picture on their Facebook page of a puppy they recently saved.

Firefighters say dogs can die from a heat stroke in less than 15 minutes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Even a few moments of being in the heat can be extremely uncomfortable for them.

Fire officials want to remind citizens that dogs or any pet should not be left in a hot car for any amount of time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Officials unveil Atlanta Child Murders memorial at City Hall, honoring the victims

©2022 Cox Media Group