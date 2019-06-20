  • Officers use Taser on man who rammed police cars during traffic stop, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police used a Taser on a man after they said he began ramming their vehicles on the interstate. 

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that one of their officers pulled over a car on I-20 at Candler Road Thursday morning. 

    The officer discovered the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so the officer called for more units, police said.

    When the officers arrived and boxed the car in, police said the driver then began ramming the police cars. 

    An officer used his Taser on the man, who was later taken into custody, police said. 

    The suspect was taken to a local hospital after complaining of an injury. 

    Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

    Two left lanes of the interstate were blocked for hours as police investigated the scene. 

