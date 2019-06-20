Officers use Taser on man who rammed police cars during traffic stop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police used a Taser on a man after they said he began ramming their vehicles on the interstate.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that one of their officers pulled over a car on I-20 at Candler Road Thursday morning.
The officer discovered the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so the officer called for more units, police said.
When the officers arrived and boxed the car in, police said the driver then began ramming the police cars.
An officer used his Taser on the man, who was later taken into custody, police said.
We're working to learn more about the developing situation, on Channel 2 Action News
The suspect was taken to a local hospital after complaining of an injury.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police are continuing to investigate what happened.
Two left lanes of the interstate were blocked for hours as police investigated the scene.
Some sort of police activity on I-20 wb at Candler Road. Our newsroom has reached out to @DeKalbCountyPD for information but all they will say is it is a traffic stop. It is obviously more than a routine stop. Two left lanes are blocked but only a tap of the brakes. pic.twitter.com/BGdmeq93qv— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}