Off-duty Brookhaven officer injured in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are searching for a driver who hit an off-duty officer’s car and took off.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday off Interstate 85 Northeast Expressway near Clairmont Road.

Brookhaven police said a driver hit one of their off-duty officers but drove away from the scene. The officer had minor injuries.

Investigators located the car abandoned nearby, but the driver is on the run. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

