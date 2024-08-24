Off-duty Brookhaven officer injured in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are searching for a driver who hit an off-duty officer’s car and took off.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday off Interstate 85 Northeast Expressway near Clairmont Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brookhaven police said a driver hit one of their off-duty officers but drove away from the scene. The officer had minor injuries.
Investigators located the car abandoned nearby, but the driver is on the run. Police have not released a description of the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old dies after charging at Gwinnett County officers with knife, police say
- Carroll County deputy shot in the line of duty has died
- Parents push for accountability after multiple fights break out after football game in DeKalb
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group