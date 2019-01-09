DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia continues to lead the country in widespread flu activity and it's now reaching more widely across the country, health officials said.
Doctors at Emory University Hospital told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona that the numbers they are seeing regionally are staggering
We're speaking to a doctor who keeps track of flu cases and what the numbers show for our area, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Doctors say currently 30 percent of people who test for the flu in the area actually have it. Currently 19 states report high levels of flu activity.
One doctor at Emory told Corona that she thinks the region is seeing the highest level of flu it's going to see.
The doctor reminded Corona that it's still not too late to get a flu shot.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}