0 Nickname may be clue to finding father-of-four's killer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe they are close to solving a slaying, but still need the public’s help.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona learned their investigation hangs on a nickname.

At the Wesley Club Apartments in DeKalb County, Brandon Watts made a home for himself near his children.

Investigators said Watts paid rent to stay on the sofa in another man’s apartment, when a third man moved in.

“Inside the apartment there was a lot of animosity about the living arrangements about who was going to sleep in the bedroom, who was going to sleep on the couch,” said Detective Victor Redrick, with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said a disagreement between the two went too far and Watts was killed.

“People who commit crimes and do murders, they don’t think about who they’re taking from what people,” Watts' sister, Beyonica Watts, told Corona.

“You can’t tell me that this couldn’t have been solved any other way,” Watt’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Hollis, said.

Brandon Watts was killed May 29. To this day, his family can’t believe the young father-of-four is gone.

“We spoke every day, always was encouraging. He loved his children,” his mother, Jacqueline Watts, told Corona.

Police believe they have a person of interest but need the public’s help identifying him by a nickname.

“His nickname could be “Red,” Redrick said. “If they know who this possible suspect is with the nickname in the Wesley Club/I-20 corridor of the county, it’d help us out if somebody could come forward.”

While police search out “Red’s” true identity, Jacqueline Watts wants justice for her only son.

“Just being honest, my heart is broken. He was my best friend and I mean that. Please come forward, please do the right thing,” she said.

Brandon Watts leaves behind four children, ages 2 to 14 years old.

Police say anyone with information that could lead them to "Red" is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

