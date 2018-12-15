0 Neighbors want long-term fix for trash cleanup along riverbank

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Yards of trash litter the banks of Albert Shoals, a popular recreation spot on the South River. The river separates DeKalb and Rockdale counties.

“This used to be a beautiful place with a lot of recreation, but I wouldn’t even want my children playing down here because of the trash and the garbage, and you never know what’s in there,” said longtime resident Spencer Kelley.

Fellow neighbor Joe Eifrid told Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls the litter isn’t from people recreating in the park. It’s from upstream.

“It’s terrible. When you have a big rain, it’s just a constant stream of trash coming downriver,” Eifrid said.

Within weeks of being cleaned up, the property owners say it returns, and they want a permanent solution.

Walls called the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management and a crew went out to assess the problem and clean up some of the trash on the banks.

Officials said they’ll return to check out the heavily littered areas once the rain passes.

Walls also reached out to Jorge Diez, public relations director of Rockdale County, who said they, too, will be sending a crew to assess the situation.

“Rockdale County is always looking for ways to improve our community. This year, we participated in over 10 community engagement projects involving debris pickup, beautification and stormwater runoff. We are proud to have our own water source within the county. Each year, we participate in The Rivers Alive Campaign and will continue to strive to protect our waterways within our jurisdiction,” Diez said.

Spencer also shared his concern about logjams against the bridge, that stretches across the South River at Klondike Road.

The interim director for DeKalb County Watershed Management told Walls that crews will be assessing it, but they must wait until the river is at a lower level.

