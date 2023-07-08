Neighbors tired of mountain of trash behind their homes at DeKalb County landfill

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County homeowners tell Channel 2 Action News their views are consistent when looking at a towering landfill behind several communities along River Road.

“This was not here when I moved here 23 years ago,” said Gloria Wallcott.

Homeowner Gloria Wallcott told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that the mountain of trash can also be seen five miles away along I-285.

“I know they are probably saying, ‘Oh my God, why are they allowing them to do stuff like that?’ You know, I’m sure that’s what people think,” she said.

Dekalb County gave Channel 2 Action News an update on the progress being made from converting a section of the landfill that’s no longer active.

The county says the dumping in the portion of the property is within code. The site in question is located adjacent to a 200-foot buffer and the location of a new cell is 300 feet from the buffer. The county says once the former active section is completely covered with dirt it will greatly decrease the odors residents are experiencing.

The county says when sections reach their capacity for dumping, dirt is placed on top of the hill and will eventually grow grass.

In May, Channel 2 Action News was first to report about homeowners’ concerns, regarding the strong odor and views of trash.

“Day by day by day, it’s just gotten bigger and bigger, no one said anything to us,” Rev. Sheryl Prince said.

The county says the section in question is no longer active.

The nearest active section is more than a football field and a half away from neighborhoods.

Two new areas are currently under construction and the county has more than 130 acres of unused property.

