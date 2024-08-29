Neighbors rattled after man shot, left for dead on side of the road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Thursday morning.

Neighbors found the man lying on the side of the road in DeKalb County before dawn.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported that much about the incident remains a mystery.

Karen Haney, who lives near Warrior’s Path and Waldrop Place, heard the gunfire.

“You heard gunfire?” asked Regan.

“Yes, I did,” Haney replied.

“How many shots?” Regan asked.

“It seemed like five,” she said.

Haney said she was shocked by the discovery, noting that people often drive and walk on that road despite frequent gunshots.

“It’s shocking, very shocking. People drive and walk up and down that road. You hear gunshots all the time, but never for someone to get killed,” she said.

Police have not provided a motive for the shooting or identified any suspects.

The area, surrounded by woods, lacks surveillance or security cameras, making it difficult to find witnesses.

Another neighbor mentioned that his fiancée saw the crime scene while heading to work.

“She drove by for work and said there’s a dead body in the corner,” he said.

Though Haney doesn’t know the victim or the circumstances, she’s upset about the man’s violent death.

“I feel sorry for the family and my condolences go out to the family,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them.

