Murder suspect arrested, accused of deadly shooting at DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A murder suspect is in custody following a manhunt in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Shaulov Vladimir, 39, of Atlanta, was arrested Monday after being named a suspect in a Nov. 5 shooting at a home on Fair Lane, the county's sheriff's office said in a news release. He's accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Frank Moore, AJC.com previously reported.
Moore was able to speak with police officers who responded to the shooting, according to a police report. He was shot multiple times and was lying on the floor when the officers arrived.
"He did not know who shot him, nor did he have a description of the person who shot him," an officer said in the report.
There were other people inside the house when Moore was shot, police said. One witness said Moore, who did not live at the residence, had gotten into an argument with his shooter before shots were fired. He was taken to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, where he died.
Vladimir was arrested by deputies and a SWAT unit at a business in Decatur, the sheriff's office said. The specific location where he was arrested was not provided.
He is being booked into the DeKalb County Jail to face a murder charge. No motive for the shooting has been released.
