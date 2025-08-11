Mourners pay their respects to fallen officer at DeKalb PD headquarters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial for Officer David Rose continues to grow outside the DeKalb County Police headquarters after he was shot and killed near the CDC last Friday.

Rose was responding to gunfire when he was killed, leaving the police department and community in mourning.

Officers have been gathering at the memorial to pay their respects, sign a condolences card, and support each other during this difficult time.

“I think about his family, his children, his wife,” said Officer Elise Wells, who is responsible for media communication for the DeKalb County Police Department.

RELATED STORIES:

“It’s hard right now. Everyone’s fighting back the tears right now,” added Sgt. L.A. Maxwell, who knew Officer Rose from the start of his career.

Wells expressed the emotional toll it has taken on her and the department. She mentioned that she has been struggling to sleep since the day of the shooting.

Maxwell recalled his first impressions of Rose, noting his potential as a great officer from the beginning.

The memorial has become a place for officers and community members to come together and honor Rose’s memory.

Wells expressed her sorrow over the loss of Rose, reflecting on his family and the impact of his death on the department.

The DeKalb County Police Department continues to grieve the loss of Rose, as the community comes together to remember his life and service.

©2025 Cox Media Group