Mother says daughter could have been killed during school bus attack

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County mother says her chronically ill 13-year-old daughter was attacked on a school bus.
The girl suffers from renal failure and has a central venous line that runs directly to her heart for dialysis.
The mother said video shows how her teen had to fight for her life as another girl started tugging at her shirt during the fight.
“And exactly where that catheter is placed. For me, as a mother, the looks of it is like, ‘You’re trying to kill my kid,’ aiming directly for that catheter,” the mother told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.
A social worker told Willis that the girl could have bled out within 2 minutes if that line was pulled out.
The mother’s plea and the response from the school district, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
