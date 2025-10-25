Mother expresses pain after 19-year-old’s hit and run death

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A family is dealing with an unimaginable loss after a hit and run earlier this week.

Maryury Lopez, 19, was fatally struck by a dump truck while legally crossing a crosswalk in Brookhaven on Tuesday morning.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Omar Ali, initially drove off but was located by police and returned to the scene approximately 20 minutes later. Ali is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide, and has been released on a $75,000 bond.

“Mi hija no regresa,”Hortensia Lopez, Maryury’s mother, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. “Tiene que pagar,” she added, emphasizing her desire for justice.

Maryury Lopez was with her boyfriend when they went to Plaza Fiesta to eat on Tuesday morning. As they were leaving, Lopez was hit by Ali’s dump truck while she was in the crosswalk with the right of way.

Hortensia Lopez, speaking through her 16-year-old son who translated for her, described the indescribable pain of losing her only daughter, who had dreams of becoming a tattoo artist.

The family has arranged for Maryury’s funeral to be held next Saturday.

The tragic incident has left a family mourning the loss of a young woman with dreams and aspirations, as they seek justice for the untimely death of Maryury Lopez.

The family has a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

