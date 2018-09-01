Mother claims teacher's verbal abuse pushed teen to attempt suicide

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Lithonia mother says a teacher’s verbal abuse lead to her teenage son trying to commit suicide.
DeKalb County schools confirmed to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that a physical education teacher from Lithonia High School was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The district said the focus of the investigation is on a personnel matter.
But the mother, who asked not to be identified, said she filed a complaint against the teacher after she said he verbally abuse her teenaged son.
The mother said the teacher’s words left her son so upset, that he tried to take his own life.
