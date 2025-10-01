Mom let 15-year-old with learner’s permit drive alone, caught going 111 mph, Dunwoody police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was caught driving 111 mph on I-285 in Dunwoody with only a learner’s permit, officials said.

Penalties he and other super speeders could face LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

The teenager’s mother had allowed him to drive alone, which is against the law for permit holders.

A police officer on speed patrol clocked the boy’s BMW sedan at 111 mph Monday night, well above the 55 to 65 mph speed limits along that stretch of road.

“My first initial thought is that’s insane, that’s crazy. To have that thought process as a 15-year-old,” Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group