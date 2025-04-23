Missing DeKalb 1-month-old returned to family, her 16-year-old mother is still missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a one-month-old girl who was missing is back home and safe, but her 16-year-old mother is still missing.

Both Nyla, 16, and her baby girl were reported missing on Saturday morning.

Police said her daughter was returned to her grandmother on Tuesday, but Nyla has still not come home.

Nyla is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 170 lbs, and has black hair.

A description of the clothing she was last seen wearing is not available.

If you see her, police ask that you call their Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

