Minor in serious condition following shooting near DeKalb County learning center, authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot at the Candy Cane City Learning Center on Columbia Drive at 2 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a minor who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to live.

The identity of the minor has not been released.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

