Metro audio mixer talks about working on some of the biggest movies now up for an Oscar

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Academy Awards are Sunday, and one major film audio mixer will watch to see if the Oscar-nominated movies he worked on win.

“It’s a unique experience to say the least,” Greg Crawford told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington from his DeKalb County studio on Friday.

Crawford doesn’t just work behind the scenes, he works behind the voices of the scenes.

“In many cases a lot of what you hear is replaced,” Crawford said.

Crawford is an additional dialogue recording mixer. He is the person who dubs the dialogue we hear in the movies that we all love.

“The big motion pictures, the Marvel stuff, we wound up replacing because there’s all that action. Rigor, fans going, noise and people walking around,” Crawford said.

Crawford has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood right inside his DeKalb County studio.

“Helen Mirin, Hugh Jackman, the Rock, tons of time with Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, Denzel, Denzel’s kid,” he said.

Crawford also worked on just about every top movie over the last decade, including movies like, “Inside Out 2,” “A Complete Unknown,” and “Nikel Boys.”

The movies are all nominated for an Oscar Sunday night.

“Nikel Boys is nominated this year. I did that almost two years ago and almost forgot about it until I saw it showing up in the nominations,” Crawford told Washington. “It’s fun to be involved and to have even a little bitty part, but hopefully it’ll mean something to my children and grandchildren but it’s a pretty big legacy.”

