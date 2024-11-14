Metro Atlanta shooting suspect arrested after critically wounding victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred last week.

Officials say on Nov. 8, just after 3 p.m., BPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven to a person shot call.

When they arrived on scene, they found a juvenile victim who had been shot and provided immediate aid.

Police say he was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

During the course of the investigation police learned the victim arrived at the location expecting to fight with the shooter, but was shot instead.

BPD officials say they arrested another juvenile in the shooting and charged him with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

