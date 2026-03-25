Metro Atlanta county issues new warning about jury duty scams

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County Superior Court is warning residents about an important public safety issue.

The court said residents need to be aware of a jury duty scam being reported in DeKalb County, putting residents at potential risk.

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“Individuals have received calls from scammers posing as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, claiming the resident missed jury service and must pay a fine to avoid arrest,” the court said. “Callers may instruct victims to purchase pre-paid cards or provide personal information.”

In simple terms, the court system said “This is a scam.”

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The DeKalb County Jury Management Office does not request payment for missing jury duty and will never do so, nor will members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to make it absolutely clear: no court or judge will ever call you demanding payment or threatening arrest for missing jury duty. These calls are scams,” Chief and Administrative Judge Shondeana C. Morris said in a statement. “If you receive one, do not provide any personal information or payment. Hang up immediately.”

Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted or victimized by a jury scam is asked to contact the jury management office at 404-371-2022 or by email.

County residents are also encouraged to report suspicious calls to local law enforcement.

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