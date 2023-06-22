Metro Atlanta city adds K-9 officer program

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city announced it’ll begin a new program with its police department.

After a vote approving it, the City of Chamblee has greenlit adding a new officer to the police department: a K-9 unit.

According to Chamblee Interim Police Chief Gary Yandura, the program will help provide more safety and efficiency to the department, as well as work as an outreach resource for school children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chamblee officials said the department has requested assistance from K-9 units for investigations 70 times since 2022.

A goal of the new K-9 program is to “aid in field operations, evidence, locating criminals, drugs, missing persons, and for community outreach.”

To kick the program off, Officer David Luna-Rodriguez built up the new unit.

TRENDING STORIES:

Luna-Rodriguez has been an officer in the Chamblee Police Department since March, and officials say he’s been training canines since 2008.

When the Lithonia Police Department lost a K-9 officer, officials said Luna-Rodriguez “was instrumental in training and donating a canine” to them to cover the loss.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude as I begin my journey in the K-9 program,” Luna-Rodriguez said in a statement. “I am thankful for the trainers, mentors, and fellow handlers who have paved the way for me and shared their knowledge and expertise. K-9 Robin and I are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support. We are excited to be a part of such a great community as we continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and our communities. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with the Chamblee Police Department.”

Luna-Rodriguez is Robin’s owner and trainer. Robin is a Belgian Malinois and he and Luna-Rodriguez have been together for two years. He’s also been certified by the South Georgia K-9 Academy, and Robin is a certified narcotic detector dog from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Chef inspired by grandmother’s work in Civil Rights Movement authors southern biscuit book

©2022 Cox Media Group