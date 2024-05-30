Meth, fentanyl, guns found at DeKalb County home after neighbor complaint

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Complaints by a neighbor led to a drug bust at a home in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police arrested one person after a citizen complained that illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Trent Walk Drive in Stonecrest.

During the search, authorities found 123 grams of marijuana, 233 grams of cocaine, 58 grams of lidocaine, 111 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 21g of Oxycodone, 11 grams of hydrocodone, 43 grams of morphine, 43 grams of ecstasy, 3.7 grams of amphetamine, and 13 vape pens.

DKPD also found four pistols and one rifle.

The suspect’s identity and age were not released. The suspect was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

