Memorial bike ride honors teen who died in bike crash

TUCKER, Ga. — Nearly a hundred people gathered in the parking lot of Felinis on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta for a benefit ride in memory of 16-year-old Kadar Alexander, who died doing what he loved.

Alexander was killed on Nov. 8 when a pickup struck him and a friend while they were riding e-bikes in front of Tucker Middle School. His friend went to the hospital in critical condition but is ok, now.

The benefit ride was organized to honor his passion for biking and to support his family during this difficult time.

“His spirit was so freakin’ cool,” said Thomas Nevels, co-founder of Atlanta E-Bikes.

“His phone broke, so my Life360 was how I tracked him, and I’d always be able to see him. But it broke, so I couldn’t see him, and I was just up waiting,” said Rukiyah Abdullah, Kadar’s mother, talking about the day of he accident. “The knock was the police at the door with the most impossible news ever,” she said.

Thomas Nevels, co-founder of Atlanta E-Bikes, described Alexander as “a freakin’ rider” and “a wheely king,” noting their shared bond over bike engineering.

Abdullah shared that her son found a sense of community through Atlanta E-Bikes, which has become a source of support for her following his tragic death.

“My mother passed three months ago, and that’s my whole household. My mother, and my son. It’s unimaginable, so I need this community to stand on, so my legs don’t be jelly, so I can get up in the morning. I’m beyond grateful,” she said.

Nevels, who considered Kadar like a son, fondly remembered his smile, saying, “Kadar had a smile of a champion. That smile you could see it a mile away. He would just brighten everything up.”

Atlanta E-Bikes has also created an online fundraiser to assist Kadar’s family with funeral and other expenses.

The police investigation into the accident is ongoing, and police say the truck driver is cooperating.

Alexander’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday, as the community continues to rally around his family.

