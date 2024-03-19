DeKalb County

Massive drug bust, leads to arrest, seizure of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, DeKalb police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police and Atlanta police collaborated on a massive drug bust in Lithonia recently.

Officers conducted a search warrant at a home on the 6000 block of Creekford Drive in Lithonia, finding a large amount of contraband.

In total, officers found 52 pounds of marijuana, 71 ecstasy pills and four handguns.

An unidentified suspect was arrested as a result of this investigation.

