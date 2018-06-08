Man with dementia disappears in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with early onset dementia.
Timothy Osborne, 58, was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Chamblee Tucker Road.
He was driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10 with an orange construction globe on the roof and Chevy emblem in the middle of the rear window.
Investigators said he walked away from his vehicle in the area of Interstate 85 southbound and Interstate 285.
He was wearing a blue/gray Ford Motor Credit hat, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tan Sperry boat shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osborne is asked to call DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
