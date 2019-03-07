Man trying to stay warm starts storage unit fire, destroying tenants' items

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - People found their belongings destroyed Thursday after a storage unit fire in DeKalb County.
Police said it happened while a man was trying to stay warm. DeKalb Fire and Rescue officials told Channel 2 Action News it was an accidental fire.
The man was inside one of the units when he started a fire. He was arrested, but it’s still unclear how he started the fire.
Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway got a closer look at the units. She noticed about eight units were ruined from either smoke or water damage, and a majority of the items inside were destroyed. She got to the scene and could still see smoke.
“It’s very sad. I hate to see that. But I’m just happy to know that nothing was damaged in my unit,” storage unit tenant Carrie Nesby said.
Several people were going in and out the storage facility on Austin Drive, just checking to make sure their stuff is OK.
Nesby suggested the facility be more secure after hearing how the fire started.
“The units need to be checked more to make sure nobody is staying on the property,” Nesby said. “He know this is no place to stay. He shouldn’t be staying here, and it probably wouldn’t have caught on fire had he not been here.”
First responders said the man responsible is cooperating with police.
