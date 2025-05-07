Man stroked her hair, got in fight with fiancé then hit him with car, woman says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman said her fiancé is in bad shape at Grady Hospital after he was intentionally hit by a car outside a restaurant following a fight inside.

Taj Jones said she and her husband-to-be, Terry Crosby, had just arrived in Atlanta from Detroit to celebrate a birthday when they decided to go with others to the Dunwoody bar and restaurant The Bird on April 25.

“I was facing my fiancé and the guy was behind me stroking my hair like this with his hand behind his back,” explained Jones about the moments before a fight broke out.

That resulted in a fight inside the bar around 2 a.m., Sgt. Michael Cheek with Dunwoody police said.

“Management threw everybody out of the bar that was involved in that altercation,” explained Cheek.

“We’re walking backwards into the parking lot. When we’re walking backwards, I hear the car going vroom. It speeds up. I look. I literally moved out (of) the way and when I moved to grab him, he went like this to ball up,” explained Jones about the moment her fiancé, Terry, was struck outside the bar.

The force of the car sent his body flying into the building.

The driver drove off. Crosby was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

“They had to rush him into surgery. They took the bone off of his head; he had a blood clot in his head, shoulder fracture, and broken ribs,” said Jones.

It was days later when the suspect, Sheldon Mayers, turned himself in to the DeKalb County Jail. He’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault with intent to murder.

He’s out of jail on bond.

But Crosby is still at Grady Memorial Hospital with a long road ahead, and the couple is stranded in Atlanta.

“He has to learn how to walk and stand up,” said Jones. “They’ve given him three to six months minimum on recovery.”

Jones has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. Click here if you would like to help.

It’s a trip to Atlanta, she wishes they had never taken.

“He altered everybody’s life off of that one moment when he could’ve just kept his hands to his self,” said Jones. “We know he will come out of this on top with all of his memory and nothing will be wrong and the lord will protect him.”

