Man shot, nearly killed in his own driveway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County worker was shot and nearly killed in an attempted robbery Sunday.
Police it all happened in the driveway of the man’s home.
As police search for the shooter, we’re learning more about the victim for a LIVE report, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
#BREAKING: We’ve just learned the man who was shot + nearly killed in his driveway is a DeKalb County worker. Loved ones tells us, he was nearly shot in an attempted robbery. Details @ 11 @wsbtv. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/ARhd9wIWZx— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) April 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}