Man shot, killed in robbery attempt, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - — DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead after he was shot, officials say.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 6700 block of Tree Mountain Parkway at 5 p.m. in reference to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they located a man believed to be in his 20s’ dead from a single gunshot wound.

Police say they believe the victim was killed due to an armed robbery, however, a suspect or person of interest has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

