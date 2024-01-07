Man shot in failed armed robbery attempt, found outside of DeKalb County Quik Trip

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot in an armed robbery attempt, was found outside of a DeKalb County Quik Trip, police say.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening, police were flagged down to a Quik Trip location in the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway regarding a person shot call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were flagged down to the location after learning the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police say the man was a victim of an armed robbery that occurred in the Glen Hollow Drive area.

Once the victim was shot, the female driver struck two vehicles in the apartment complex while attempt to flee the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three unknown suspects fled the location on foot.

The condition of the victim is unknown, however, he was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Dog thief cases Decatur apartments, breaks in while people are inside People living in a Decatur apartment complex want you to see video showing a thief casing several homes before breaking in this week while people were home.

©2023 Cox Media Group