Man shot during early morning argument at gas station, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot after an argument at a gas station early Thursday morning, according to police.

At around 1 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd in reference to a shooting.

This address is that of a Shell Gas Station in Decatur.

Police believe the man shot was involved in a dispute with someone when that person started shooting at him.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

