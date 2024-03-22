Man shot to death near DeKalb County tattoo shop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting near a tattoo shop in DeKalb County.
Brookhaven police told Channel 2 Action News that at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, officers received reports of a person shot on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Police confirmed that he had died. His identity has not been released.
Channel 2 Action News cameras were at the scene and saw police tape covering most of a parking lot outside a tattoo shop and gas station on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Investigators confirmed no one has been taken into custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
