Man shot to death near DeKalb County tattoo shop, police say

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Brookhaven shooting scene

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting near a tattoo shop in DeKalb County.

Brookhaven police told Channel 2 Action News that at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, officers received reports of a person shot on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Police confirmed that he had died. His identity has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were at the scene and saw police tape covering most of a parking lot outside a tattoo shop and gas station on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Investigators confirmed no one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

