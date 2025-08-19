Man sentenced to life over deadly shooting outside DeKalb sports bar on Super Bowl Sunday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man, Shiva Vereen, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Andrew Carpenter, whom he shot over an unpaid loan on Super Bowl night in 2023.

Vereen, 52, was convicted by a jury in DeKalb County on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened Feb. 13, 2023, at DaBomb Sports Grill on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest.

Police said they responded to a call about a person shot at around 3:15 a.m. They found Carpenter deceased in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage revealed that Vereen confronted Carpenter inside the bar before they moved outside to sit in Carpenter’s SUV for 40 minutes.

After exiting the vehicle, Vereen retrieved a gun from his car and shot Carpenter eight times. Vereen was arrested three weeks later in Texas after being pulled over for driving with a fake dealership tag.

During the trial, Vereen claimed self-defense, alleging that Carpenter had threatened his family and that he blacked out during the shooting.

Text messages between Vereen and Carpenter showed that Vereen was upset over a $1,600 debt Carpenter owed him.

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Alan C. Harvey sentenced Vereen to life in prison plus five years.

