Convicted rapist sentenced for dragging woman behind DeKalb business, sexually assaulting her

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Avondale Estates man has been sentenced to prison following a sexual assault conviction.

The investigation began last year on Nov. 26. The victim, who is in her 50s, told police that she met, Timothy Kimble, 52, when she went out with a friend to a local bar.

Kimble reportedly asked the victim to go with him to another late-night spot and she agreed. Officers said Kimble followed the woman home, so she could drop off her car and ride with him.

Investigators said one of the victim’s children felt uneasy about the situation and wrote down Kimble’s license plate number before the pair left the home together around 2:45 a.m.

DeKalb officials stated that the victim fell asleep in the passenger seat and when she woke up, she saw Kimble had pulled over behind a car parts business on Candler Road.

When the victim asked Kimble why they were there, he reportedly pulled the victim from the car, dragged her into the alley behind the business, and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities said the victim was able to get away and run to a nearby business for help. Kimble then drove away.

Using nearby cameras, DeKalb investigators placed Kimble’s white car when it arrived at the business at around 3 a.m. and when it left around 3:30 a.m.

On Nov. 7, Kimble was found guilty on charges of aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to life without parole plus 40 years.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office states that Kimble had previously been convicted of rape in Kentucky in 2004.

