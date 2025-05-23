Man punched elderly gas station worker in the face, Dunwoody police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a man they say attacked an elderly gas station employee.
Police say Jamaal Akeem Smith, 37, walked into an Exxon station just before 3:45 a.m. and got into an altercation with the employee.
Investigators say Smith punched the elderly employee in the face and shoved the employee several times, causing lots of bleeding.
The gas station also suffered $350 worth of damage.
Anyone who knows who the man is or where he may be should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
