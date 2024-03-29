Man found shot near DeKalb County motel in critical condition, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after officials say he was shot near a DeKalb County motel.

DeKalb County police said officers received reports of a person shot early Friday at the Oyo Hotel on Glenwood Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

