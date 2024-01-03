Man found shot to death off road in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person died after a shooting on Tuesday off a road in DeKalb County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

At around 7:40 a.m., DeKalb officers responded to the 3200 block of Kelly Chapel Road about a person shot call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim or said whether there are any suspects.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

We’re working to learn more details about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

