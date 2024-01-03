Man found shot to death off road in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person died after a shooting on Tuesday off a road in DeKalb County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
At around 7:40 a.m., DeKalb officers responded to the 3200 block of Kelly Chapel Road about a person shot call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not identified the victim or said whether there are any suspects.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
We’re working to learn more details about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- South Fulton crime scene investigator fired after crashing city SUV, getting DUI on New Year’s Eve
- Teen arrested after Ga. high school football player found dead day before state championship game
- Bomb threat at Georgia State Capitol was ‘hoax email’ sent to state employee, GSP say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group