Man found shot to death inside car outside DeKalb apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Details surrounding an afternoon shooting are still being investigated, according to DeKalb County police.

Around noon on Monday, DKPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Summit Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and killed in a car outside the apartments, authorities said.

Investigators said they are examining evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine who shot the man and why.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

