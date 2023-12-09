Man found shot near I-85 in Brookhaven dies at Grady Hospital, police confirm

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police had a heavy presence in Brookhaven on Friday after a man was hit by a car in a busy part of North Druid Hills Road near I-85. They confirmed Saturday that he has died.

Brookhaven police said they were responding to reports of a man hit by a car around 4 p.m., and when they found him on the curb near the I-85 southbound ramp, they realized he had been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Now, officers say he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

It’s still unknown when or where the man was shot. Police did not release a potential motive either.

The man has not been identified, pending the notification of his family that he died.

Currently, the Brookhaven Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is working to identify potential suspects and suspect vehicles.

Officers ask anyone who traveled on N. Druid Hills Road in the area of Buford Highway and I-85 between the hours of 4-4:25 pm on Dec. 8 and has information pertaining to this investigation to contact BPD at 404-637-0636.

