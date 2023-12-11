Man found guilty of vehicular homicide in 2016 DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was convicted of homicide by vehicle in the 2016 death of a man in DeKalb County.

Jurors returned a guilty verdict Thursday against Dwayne Edward Weaver, 58.

According to the investigation, Weaver was driving eastbound on Highway 78 on Aug. 12, 2016.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kevin Graves was also driving in the same direction and investigators say Weaver started tailgating him.

When Graves attempted to change lanes, investigators say Weaver followed behind him.

According to the investigation, Graves moved into the far right lane and Weaver tried to pass him on the shoulder of the highway.

As the cars approached the bridge for Silver Hill Road, the shoulder was no longer drivable due to the support for the bridge.

Weaver switched back into the right lane and hit the back of Graves’ car.

Weaver then lost control of his car and traveled across all lanes of traffic.

He hit another car, ricocheted off the median wall, and went back across the highway again, hitting the right guardrail.

Neither Weaver nor his passenger, Forrest Kelly, 61, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both men were injured in the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kelly was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died hours later.

Investigators say Graves drove away from the crash after Weaver hit him.

In December 2022, Graves pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and was sentenced to a year of probation, a $500 fine, and a defensive driving course.

Weaver will be sentenced later this month.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No bond for woman accused of trying to burn down MLK Jr.’s Atlanta birth home The woman accused of pouring gasoline and attempting to burn down the Atlanta birth home of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has been denied bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group