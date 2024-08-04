DeKalb County

Man found dead on side of road in DeKalb County after being shot multiple times

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DeKalb County police car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating the death of a man after he was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to a person dead call just before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the 4100 block of Glenwood Road.

Officials say when they arrived, they found the man dead on the side of the road that had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

