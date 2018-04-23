Man, dog unharmed when tree crashes into home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A homeowner is assessing the damage after a tree came down on his house during heavy rain Monday morning.
The tree, nearly 100 feet tall, fell onto the house on Woodacres Road in Chamblee around 5:30 a.m.
At the time, heavy rain was falling throughout metro Atlanta, and Severe Weather Team 2 said the saturated grounds with wind could cause down trees.
The tree damaged several rooms in the house, including the kitchen.
The homeowner said he believes it is a total loss.
Choi spoke to homeowner Stan Mangum as he tried to gauge the amount of damage to his home.
Mangum said he and his dog “Rocky” woke up to the mess, after a tree from his backyard toppled over during high wind and heavy rain around 5:30 a.m.
“There was no cracking or anything. It just toppled over,” he said.
Mangum said the tree damaged several rooms in the home, including his kitchen.
The walls are now tilted.
Mangum said he believes the house he has called home for 25 years is a total loss.
