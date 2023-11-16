Man dead, woman injured after double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person died after a double shooting on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the Harriston Woods Apartments in Stone Mountain.

Police said a man died and a woman was critically injured in the shooting that happened in a first-floor apartment unit. Officers did not say whether the man and woman knew each other prior to the shooting.

It is unclear if police are still searching for a suspect in this shooting.

DeKalb police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

