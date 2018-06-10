0 Teen fighting for his life after shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter who left a teenager hospitalized.

The victim's family said he is fighting for his life. Police previously told Channel 2 Action News he did not survive.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex along Central Drive in DeKalb County.

“It is crazy because they always shooting around here,” a neighbor told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. “About two nights ago we heard a semi-automatic gun shooting.”

DeKalb county police say a man was shot in between the apartment complex units with the bullet hitting the victim in the head. The shooter got away.

A witness, who did not want his face shown, said he heard multiple rounds go off.

"First gunshot, I came out trying to see what is going on. Then there was two gunshots, three gunshots," the witness said.

"That’s when I saw somebody was laying down and the ambulance came, police came,” the witness said.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent Pozen photos of the back of a car window shattered from bullets. A tree was also covered wtih bullet holes.

AT 11 - the search for a gunman who police say shot a man in the head who died. These are photos a viewer sent us from the Stone Mountain apartment complex where it happened. pic.twitter.com/r9FtHIGpGg — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 10, 2018

Crystal Breaux lives in the complex with her children. She told Pozen that there are a lot of children who live in the complex.

“I always have my son outside playing; I sit outside my car while they are playing because you never know. Something like this is always happening, so I sit outside with them,” Breaux said.

Police have not released the name of the victim or a description of the shooter.

