Teen fighting for his life after shooting in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter who left a teenager hospitalized.

    The victim's family said he is fighting for his life. Police previously told Channel 2 Action News he did not survive.

    Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex along Central Drive in DeKalb County. 

    “It is crazy because they always shooting around here,” a neighbor told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. “About two nights ago we heard a semi-automatic gun shooting.” 

    DeKalb county police say a man was shot in between the apartment complex units with the bullet hitting the victim in the head. The shooter got away. 

    A witness, who did not want his face shown, said he heard multiple rounds go off. 

    "First gunshot, I came out trying to see what is going on. Then there was two gunshots, three gunshots," the witness said.

    "That’s when I saw somebody was laying down and the ambulance came, police came,” the witness said.

    The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

    A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent Pozen photos of the back of a car window shattered from bullets. A tree was also covered wtih bullet holes. 

    Crystal Breaux lives in the complex with her children. She told Pozen that there are a lot of children who live in the complex. 

    “I always have my son outside playing; I sit outside my car while they are playing because you never know. Something like this is always happening, so I sit outside with them,” Breaux said.

    Police have not released the name of the victim or a description of the shooter.

