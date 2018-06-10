Teen fighting for his life after shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter who left a teenager hospitalized.
The victim's family said he is fighting for his life. Police previously told Channel 2 Action News he did not survive.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex along Central Drive in DeKalb County.
“It is crazy because they always shooting around here,” a neighbor told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. “About two nights ago we heard a semi-automatic gun shooting.”
DeKalb county police say a man was shot in between the apartment complex units with the bullet hitting the victim in the head. The shooter got away.
A witness, who did not want his face shown, said he heard multiple rounds go off.
"First gunshot, I came out trying to see what is going on. Then there was two gunshots, three gunshots," the witness said.
"That’s when I saw somebody was laying down and the ambulance came, police came,” the witness said.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent Pozen photos of the back of a car window shattered from bullets. A tree was also covered wtih bullet holes.
Crystal Breaux lives in the complex with her children. She told Pozen that there are a lot of children who live in the complex.
“I always have my son outside playing; I sit outside my car while they are playing because you never know. Something like this is always happening, so I sit outside with them,” Breaux said.
Police have not released the name of the victim or a description of the shooter.
