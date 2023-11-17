Man convicted for Stone Mountain murder, DeKalb DA announces

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction of a man for killing his cousin in Stone Mountain.

According to the DA’s office, Steven O’Neal Smith was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of his cousin, Antonio Carter, on April 9, 2019.

Carter was killed by Smith in an abandoned home in Stone Mountain around 3 a.m. that morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DA’s office said officers were called to a home on N. Hairston Road around 3 a.m. after DeKalb County police got a call about someone being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found Carter on his back porch suffering from multiple stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

Paramedics were called and they took him to a nearby hospital, where he died from the injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police began an investigation into Carter’s death. At the home on N. Hairston Road, officers followed a trail of blood found behind the house to an abandoned home on Lauren Parkway.

Relatives said Carter and Smith lived there together, and before Carter’s murder, neighbors witnessed Smith get a kitchen knife out and walk to the abandoned home with it, the DA’s office said.

Afterward, officers found Smith covered in blood, not far from the crime scene. Testing by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the blood Smith was covered in was Carter’s.

Smith was convicted Wednesday and immediately given a life sentence for Carter’s murder, according to the DA’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nearly 1 in 4 people are hiding a financial secret from their partner, new study shows It found that 39% of adults who are married or living with a partner said they have kept a financial secret from their current partner.

©2023 Cox Media Group