Man confronts group breaking into cars, leads to shootout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a shootout that happened Friday morning at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
Police told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway that a man in the neighborhood saw at least three people trying to break into cars. He confronted them and both sides fired shots.
The suspects took off, but two of them have been arrested.
Authorities said a witness was hit by the suspects’ car as they tried to get away.
RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning -- we’re LIVE at the very active scene where police continue to investigate and look for information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}