Man caught breaking into vehicles charged, Dunwoody police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The man who was caught breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody Saturday has been charged.

The suspect is charged with 12 counts of entering auto, one count of criminal attempt entering auto, and one count of obstruction.

Police have not released his name.

He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Police say they have recovered items taken from vehicles and they have property at the police department that hasn’t been claimed yet.

If you have items missing from your vehicles in any of the northern Dunwoody neighborhoods, contact police.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against the suspect.

Police received calls at around 4 a.m. Saturday about a man breaking into vehicles in the Manhasset subdivision.

Police arrived within minutes and found the suspect hiding behind one of the homes.

