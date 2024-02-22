Man arrested after robbing partner in front of their children, DeKalb deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was arrested after being accused of robbing his partner in front of their young children, according to deputies.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony DeVaughn Edwards, allegedly pointed his gun at his partner and robbed her while in the presence of minor children.

Edwards allegedly took a cell phone and apartment keys at gunpoint from an unidentified woman who deputies said is the mother of his child.

Edwards was then arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with SWAT members at an apartment complex from Oakley Industrial Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Edwards was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with intent to rob, cruelty to children 3rd degree and criminal trespassing.

Channel 2 Action News has requested Edwards’ booking photo.

Edwards was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Couple found dead in Gwinnett home; 2-year-old child unharmed, police say The couple's son, who is no more than two years old, was also found inside the home unharmed.

©2023 Cox Media Group