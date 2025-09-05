Man accused of killing estranged wife, 6-year-old girl indicted by DeKalb County jury

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been indicted on over 30 charges, including malice murder and felony murder, in connection with the deaths of his estranged wife and a 6-year-old girl.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said William Almond, 47, was indicted by a DeKalb County Grand Jury for the shooting deaths of Tomekia Pullins, 29, and Dior Scott, 6, on June 13.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incidents leading to the indictment occurred on January 1, Feb. 22, June 3, and June 13, the DA’s office said.

Almond was also charged with aggravated assault and theft by taking for allegedly attacking Pullins on Feb. 22.

RELATED STORIES:

On June 13, officers from the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at an apartment on Columbia Drive in unincorporated Decatur.

When officers arrived, officials said they found Pullins and Scott in the living room with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several adults and children were present in the apartment at the time of the murders, and witnesses identified Almond as the shooter, the DA’s office said.

Almond was apprehended the same day by the DeKalb County SWAT Team and remains jailed without bond.

The charges against Almond include two counts of malice murder, five counts of felony murder, and multiple counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group